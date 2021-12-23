 Skip to main content
Jim Harbaugh wears interesting T-shirt ahead of Michigan playoff game

December 22, 2021
by Larry Brown

Jim Harbaugh shirt

Jim Harbaugh was seen wearing a very interesting T-shirt ahead of Michigan’s College Football Playoff game against the Georgia Bulldogs.

Michigan’s offensive line won the Joe Moore Award this year, which is handed out to the best offensive line unit in the country.

As the team was given the award, Harbaugh was seen wearing a T-shirt that said “Run The Damn Ball.”

The shirt is written in Michigan’s block yellow letters, all in caps (it’s made by the site Blue By Ninety). There is no confusing the powerful message.

Michigan’s offensive linemen all wore the shirt on Wednesday:

Was Harbaugh wearing that shirt intentionally because it was a nod to his linemen? Or is it because the shirt is a reflection of the Jim Harbaugh winning philosophy? The philosophy worked against Ohio State this year. Maybe Michigan will follow the words in their game against Georgia. Or maybe they’ll fool Georgia and go pass-heavy.

Harbaugh’s already playing mental games with Kirby Smart.

