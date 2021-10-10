Watch: Jim Harbaugh snubs Molly McGrath on postgame interview

Jim Harbaugh was pumped up about his Michigan squad defeating Nebraska on Saturday night, but he wasn’t so excited about doing a postgame interview.

Harbaugh’s Wolverines kicked a field goal with 1:24 left to take a 32-29 lead over the Huskers. Then they got a stop on 4th down to seal things and just ran out the clock to win the game.

Afterwards, Harbaugh was fired up on the sideline and began to celebrate. Once he calmed down, he went to the middle of the field to shake hands with Nebraska head coach Scott Frost. But then Harbaugh oddly snubbed ESPN reporter Molly McGrath, who was hoping to interview him.

Take a look at Harbaugh brush aside McGrath, who tried to chase down the coach.

Jim Harbaugh with the postgame interview of the century pic.twitter.com/LFqUg2aICk — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 10, 2021

McGrath ended up interviewing Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara after the game instead.

Harbaugh’s reason for avoiding the interview is unclear. Maybe he will argue that he thought he was just avoiding a fan or someone else on the field and did not realize it was ESPN’s reporter trying to interview him.

That’s an unfortunate blemish for him despite his team improving to 6-0. Maybe he will end up apologizing like another famous head coach did.