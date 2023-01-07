Jim Harbaugh in trouble for lying about hamburgers for recruits?

The Michigan football program and head coach Jim Harbaugh are currently under investigation by the NCAA. They face four Level 2 violations for alleged in-person recruiting contacts during the COVID-19 pandemic, and one Level 1 violation for non-compliance or misleading NCAA investigators.

How, exactly, did Harbaugh mislead NCAA investigators?

Chris Balas of The Wolverine reports that Harbaugh allegedly bought recruits a couple of hamburgers at The Brown Jug in Ann Arbor. When presented with the receipt, Harbaugh said he “didn’t recall” making those purchases.

The horror!

In the age of NIL deals, it’s surreal to think a college coach could face a Level 1 violation for shelling out $3 on a hamburger. Imagine the NCAA’s fury if they found out the pattie came with a side of fries and a small soft drink.

“We received draft allegations from the NCAA regarding our football program. We have cooperated and will continue to cooperate with this investigation. Out of respect to the NCAA’s enforcement process, we will not offer further comments,” Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said, via ESPN.

Harbaugh, who has said he intends to return to Michigan in 2023 despite rumored NFL interest, faces a possible suspension if the NCAA determines he violated their rules.

