Jim Harbaugh quotes Ted Lasso when asked about Michigan locker room

Jim Harbaugh is known for having a very unique sense of humor, and that clearly remains intact as the Michigan coach serves his latest suspension.

Harbaugh met with reporters on Monday to discuss his team’s upcoming regular-season finale against rival Ohio State. When asked about the current state of the Michigan locker room with all the criticism he and the program have faced in recent weeks, Harbaugh dropped a perfectly timed “Ted Lasso” reference.

“Locker rooms [are] a lot like my mom’s bathing suits — I like to see them in one piece,” Harbaugh said.

Fans of “Ted Lasso” immediately recognized that as a quote from the first season of the popular show. Some people saw the viral clip and thought Harbaugh came up with the bizarre analogy on his own, which would not have been a shock.

Michigan had a huge win over Penn State two weeks ago and then took care of business against Maryland on Saturday. Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore’s emotional postgame interview after the Penn State win (video here) was an indication that Harbaugh has not lost any support with his team. The way Michigan plays against Ohio State will say a lot about how effectively the Wolverines are isolating themselves from outside noise.