Michigan’s Sherrone Moore goes viral for emotional postgame interview

Michigan offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore was drafted in as acting head coach on Saturday following Jim Harbaugh’s suspension, and he led the Wolverines to a victory at Penn State despite the circumstances.

Moore quickly went viral at the end of Saturday’s 24-15 win over the emotional interview he gave to FOX’s Jenny Taft. The offensive coordinator shed tears and dropped several profanities as he reflected on the victory, which came less than 24 hours after Harbaugh was suspended by the Big Ten over the team’s sign-stealing operation.

"Coach Harbaugh… I love the sh*t out of you man. I did this for you!" Sherrone Moore breaks into tears while speaking with @JennyTaft after the @UMichFootball's win vs Penn State pic.twitter.com/JJYPKyA2sM — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 11, 2023

“I want to thank the Lord. I want to thank Coach Harbaugh. F—ing love you, man. Love the s–t out of you, man,” Moore said. “Did this for you, for this university, the president, our AD, we got the best players, best university, best alumni in the country. Love you guys. These f—ing guys right here. These guys right here, man. These guys did it.”

Moore’s emotion was certainly genuine, and probably appreciated by the players. After all, he found out less than 24 hours prior that he would be coaching the team in what was their first real test of the season.

Michigan has adopted something of a siege mentality in light of Harbaugh’s three-game suspension. That attitude clearly carried over to the coaching staff as well.