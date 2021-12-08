Jim Harbaugh’s old tweet about Kirby Smart resurfaces

An old tweet Jim Harbaugh sent about Kirby Smart has resurfaced ahead of the College Football Playoff.

Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines have reached the CFP for the first time in school history. They are ranked No. 2 and will face No. 3 Georgia in the CFP semifinals on Dec. 31.

The game will be the first between the schools since 1965. Despite that, there is some history between Harbaugh and Smart.

Back when Harbaugh took over the Michigan program, he was making all sorts of noise nationwide with his satellite camps, such as ones in Florida.

At the time, Smart said he thought Harbaugh might have been breaking some rules by venturing so far out of Michigan for his camps.

Harbaugh responded with a strong tweet.

If the Georgia coach is implying any intent on our part to break rules, he is barking up the wrong tree. — Coach Harbaugh (@CoachJim4UM) February 24, 2016

Harbaugh was so bold and confident at the time, he didn’t even mention Smart by name. That was the cocky Harbaugh, before the coach started losing to Ohio State and toning it down.

Now that he’s living up to expectations, Harbaugh is piping up a bit.

Maybe he and Smart moved past their issues since it’s been nearly six years, but you can bet the tweet will be a topic of conversation leading up to the game.

Photo: Nov 16, 2019; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh reacts during the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports