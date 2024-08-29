Jimbo Fisher lands notable new media gig

Jimbo Fisher is still keeping close to the sport after his firing by Texas A&M.

SiriusXM announced in a release this week that the veteran college football coach Fisher has joined their network. Fisher is set to co-host a weekly radio show entitled “Off Campus,” which will air every Tuesday at 3 PM EST. Two of Fisher’s former players in college, EJ Manuel and Jacob Hester, will also be co-hosting the show with Fisher.

The 58-year-old Fisher coached Florida State from 2010-17, leading them to three ACC titles plus a BCS national championship in 2013. Fisher then left after the 2017 season to become the head coach at Texas A&M but was fired last November after going 45-25 overall (.643) with several years in a row of failing to live up to preseason expectations.

Soon after Fisher got fired by the Aggies, it was revealed that he had a wild buyout clause in his contract. Now Fisher can sit on that entire pile of money, all while working in a much lower stress job on the radio.