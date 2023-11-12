 Skip to main content
Jimbo Fisher’s buyout with Texas A&M includes 1 crazy detail

November 12, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Jimbo Fisher at a press conference

Jul 16, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher addresses the media and answers questions during SEC football media day at the College Football Hall of Fame. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M is expected to announce the firing of Jimbo Fisher in the near future, and in doing so they will agree to pay the head coach a massive sum of money — no matter what.

High-level officials at Texas A&M met this week and made the decision to part ways with Fisher. The 58-year-old coach has eight years remaining on his contract and a $76 million buyout, but that is far from the most notable aspect of the situation.

Fisher’s buyout has no offsets. That means Texas A&M will still owe him the money even if he lands another job.

Coaching contracts almost always include offset language, especially when the buyout is as substantial as the one Fisher has. There is a good chance now that Fisher will land another high-paying head coach job while still collecting his massive salary from Texas A&M for years to come.

Fisher’s buyout has already led to some insane conversations in SEC country. We can only imagine what fans will say about the lack of offset language.

Fisher is 45-25 overall with Texas A&M since he was hired in 2018. The Aggies are 6-4 this season after their blowout win over Mississippi State on Saturday.

