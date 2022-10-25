Report: Jimbo Fisher suspends several Texas A&M freshmen

Texas A&M’s football season apparently has become even more tumultuous.

TexAgs.com co-owner Billy Lucci reported on Monday night that several freshmen football players have been suspended indefinitely by Jimbo Fisher. Lucci was unsure of the exact number, but believes it’s three or four players.

When it rains it pours. I've been told at least three and perhaps four A&M players have been suspended indefinitely by Aggie head coach Jimbo Fisher, all from the true freshman ranks. — Billy Liucci (@billyliucci) October 25, 2022

This might be the topper in what has been a disappointing season for the Aggies.

Texas A&M lost at home to Appalachian State in their second game of the season. They are currently on a three-game losing streak — all on the road to conference opponents.

The Aggies entered the season amid plenty of hype surrounding their No. 1-ranked recruiting class. They are now 3-4 and falling well below the expectations from their fans, program, boosters and the media.

Whether the suspensions help Fisher regain control of the program or are a sign he’s losing control remains to be seen. The Aggies have upcoming home games against Ole Miss and Florida, so they’re still in the thick of a tough conference road.