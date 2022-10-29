 Skip to main content
Did Jimbo Fisher try to skip production meeting with SEC Network?

October 29, 2022
by Dan Benton
Jimbo Fisher with a headset on

Oct 16, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher reacts during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Drama and Texas A&M seem to go together like peanut butter and jelly. And thanks in part to head coach Jimbo Fisher, they’re now at the center of it again.

During an appearance on “The Paul Finebaum Show” this past Friday, Tom Hart reported that Fisher “bailed” on his pre-scheduled production meeting with SEC Network.

“I don’t know why he was suddenly unavailable, but that’s the first time. I’ve been doing this for a minute now, Paul. I’m not a spring chicken anymore like I used to be. That’s the first time I ever remember a head coach being unavailable for production meetings a day before the game,” Hart said.

“Whatever drama bubbled to the surface today, it’s probably emblematic of a lot of issues going on over there right now.”

Shortly after Hart reported this news and it began to go viral, Fisher made time to meet with the broadcast team. However, he didn’t do it in person — he did it via Zoom despite being in the same building.

Did Hart jump the gun on his initial report? Is it just a coincidence that Fisher made himself available after realizing the optics of his absence? You be the judge.

Fisher and Texas A&M play host to 15th-ranked Ole Miss on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network.

