Did Jimbo Fisher try to skip production meeting with SEC Network?

Drama and Texas A&M seem to go together like peanut butter and jelly. And thanks in part to head coach Jimbo Fisher, they’re now at the center of it again.

During an appearance on “The Paul Finebaum Show” this past Friday, Tom Hart reported that Fisher “bailed” on his pre-scheduled production meeting with SEC Network.

Tom Hart says Jimbo Fisher “bailed” on a production meeting today. Also, Fisher’s agent, Jimmy Sexton, is in town. pic.twitter.com/mhp567kmKU — Keith Farner (@keithfarner) October 28, 2022

“I don’t know why he was suddenly unavailable, but that’s the first time. I’ve been doing this for a minute now, Paul. I’m not a spring chicken anymore like I used to be. That’s the first time I ever remember a head coach being unavailable for production meetings a day before the game,” Hart said.

“Whatever drama bubbled to the surface today, it’s probably emblematic of a lot of issues going on over there right now.”

Shortly after Hart reported this news and it began to go viral, Fisher made time to meet with the broadcast team. However, he didn’t do it in person — he did it via Zoom despite being in the same building.

Just wrapped up a production meeting via zoom with Jimbo after running into scheduling issues this morning. Always appreciate coaches finding time for us and look forward to sharing that information during the game. Thanks to SID Alan Cannon and his staff for making it happen. — Tom Hart (@tom_hart) October 28, 2022

Did Hart jump the gun on his initial report? Is it just a coincidence that Fisher made himself available after realizing the optics of his absence? You be the judge.

Fisher and Texas A&M play host to 15th-ranked Ole Miss on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network.