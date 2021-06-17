Jimmy Kimmel gets college football bowl game named after him

Jimmy Kimmel has just seen the Las Vegas Bowl and raised it an LA Bowl.

Kimmel announced on his TV show “Jimmy Kimmel Live” that he was getting a bowl game named after him. The LA Bowl, which was announced in 2019, is being renamed after the late-night TV show host. It will be called the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl.

“Never before has a bowl game been named after a human being (as far as I know, I didn’t check),” said Kimmel. “On December 18, my dream of being forever enshrined alongside orange, rose, cotton and peach comes true.”

Finally, a college football bowl named after a human being…the inaugural Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl on December 18th at @SoFiStadium pic.twitter.com/SylNjHUPK2 — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) June 17, 2021

The first iteration of the bowl game is scheduled to be played on Dec. 18 this year. The game is set to match up the Mountain West winner against the No. 5 team from the Pac-12. It will be played at the new SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The bowl game was supposed to debut last season but was canceled due to COVID-19. There is a five-year agreement between the Mountain West and Pac-12 to send their programs to the bowl.

This might very well end up being the best bowl game sponsorship in history.