JJ McCarthy’s girlfriend Katya Kuropas draws attention at Fiesta Bowl

The family and friends for J.J. McCarthy were popular figures during the College Football Playoff semifinal game between Michigan and TCU at the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday.

As Michigan dueled TCU, ESPN showed various shots of McCarthy’s family in the stands. Included in the mix was McCarthy’s girlfriend Katya Kuropas. Fans took notice.

ESPN crushing on McCarthy’s girlfriend — Toby David (@TobyDavid) December 31, 2022

The cameraman loves JJ McCarthy’s girlfriend. — Mike Sullivan (@MikeSullivan) December 31, 2022

Espn panning over to JJ McCarthy girlfriend every 30 seconds like it’s an office episode — John (@iam_johnw) December 31, 2022

The family section went nuts after Michigan scored to make it 21-16 in the third quarter.

For those wondering, McCarthy and Kuropas have been together since high school.

“I can’t believe it’s been 4 years my lovey. High school sweetheart’s, but feels like I’ve known you since the play pen. Blessed and extremely grateful for your love and pure heart. Together, forever, whatever life brings,” McCarthy wrote in a caption on a post in October about his girlfriend.

He also wished Kuropas a happy birthday in January.

Based on a photo from 2018, the two appear to have been together for at least five years.

McCarthy had a shaky game against TCU. Though he made a few big plays, he also threw a pair of pick-sixes, which are absolute back-breakers against a good team like the Horned Frogs.