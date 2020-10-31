Video: Announcer Joe Tessitore calls key play involving his son John

Joe Tessitore got a real thrill on Saturday when he got to call his son making a key play for Boston College.

John Tessitore is a sophomore kicker for the Eagles, and he was on the field on 4th and 2 with just over a minute left in the first half. Tessitore then moved under center as part of a fake to try to get Clemson to jump offsides — and he succeeded.

Joe Tessitore was calling the game, and the excitement was obvious in his voice.

This was so awesome. Listen to Joe Tessitore on the call while his son John – the BC holder – draws Clemson offsides on a fake field goal attempt, leading to a TD on the next play. You can hear how proud Tess is of his son. What it’s all about pic.twitter.com/oexRgM7zzl — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 31, 2020

This is awesome. Tessitore does a good job remaining objective, but that’s a pretty big moment for a kicker to be involved in, especially when it’s the guy’s son.

Tessitore made pretty clear with these comments that he really prefers to be doing college football. Maybe this wasn’t what he was thinking when he said as much, but it’s definitely an added perk.