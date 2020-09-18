Joe Tessitore reacts to return to college football after ‘Monday Night Football’ stint

Though a popular voice among college football fans, Joe Tessitore never quite won the same acclaim in the “Monday Night Football” booth. Now he’s back calling college games for ESPN, and he certainly doesn’t seem unhappy about it.

Tessitore told Paul Finebaum on Friday that returning to college football was like coming home.

–@JoeTessESPN on returning to announcing college football: “College football to me is like putting on your most comfortable pair of jeans and sitting in your favorite leather chair and relaxing. It just feels like I’m at home.” — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) September 18, 2020

It certainly sounds like Tessitore isn’t unhappy to be off “Monday Night Football.” He got bad reviews in that job, though it’s fair to say that his analysts were probably worse than he was.

Tessitore has a voice for big events and is well-liked by college football fans. His return to the sport seems like the ideal fit for everyone involved.