Sunday, May 24, 2020

Joel Klatt: There will 100 percent be a college football season

May 23, 2020
by Larry Brown

Joel Klatt

FOX college football analyst Joel Klatt is bullish on a 2020 season.

Klatt, who doesn’t tweet very often, shared a few thoughts on Twitter Saturday about the upcoming season. He says it is happening and that there will be fans at many locations.

This is great news for college football fans, and much different than the sentiment shared by an analyst at a rival network.

While the coronavirus still poses a significant threat to many people in the country — namely, the elderly and those with underlying health conditions — stats have shown it is not especially hazardous to college-aged people.

A lot can and will change from now until September, but the thought of a season taking place is comforting for many of the sport’s fans.

