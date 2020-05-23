Joel Klatt: There will 100 percent be a college football season

FOX college football analyst Joel Klatt is bullish on a 2020 season.

Klatt, who doesn’t tweet very often, shared a few thoughts on Twitter Saturday about the upcoming season. He says it is happening and that there will be fans at many locations.

Some CFB thoughts: – The 2020 season is 100% happening

– Fans will be in the stands to some capacity at most locations

– The season will likely start on time — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) May 23, 2020

This is great news for college football fans, and much different than the sentiment shared by an analyst at a rival network.

While the coronavirus still poses a significant threat to many people in the country — namely, the elderly and those with underlying health conditions — stats have shown it is not especially hazardous to college-aged people.

I feel terrible for the Akron athletes that are losing their sport and scholarship today as a result of our response to this virus. Keep in mind these athletes are over 150X more likely to be murdered or commit suicide than die from Covid-19 according to @CDCgov data — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) May 14, 2020

A lot can and will change from now until September, but the thought of a season taking place is comforting for many of the sport’s fans.