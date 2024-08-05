Top college football analyst explains why Georgia is his preseason No. 2

The first coaches’ poll of the 2024 season was released on Monday, with the Georgia Bulldogs receiving the nod as the preseason No. 1. Georgia received 46 of 55 first-place votes, so it is a fairly popular pick.

Top FOX Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt, however, feels differently. He also released his personal preseason top 25 on Monday, and he had the Bulldogs at No. 2. The Ohio State Buckeyes got the nod for No. 1 in his own ranking.

Klatt was well aware that his take would likely attract the ire of Georgia fans, so he was quick to offer an explanation.

“I know what Bulldogs fans are going to say. They’re going to think of this as a slight,” Klatt said on “The Joel Klatt Show” (roughly 40:50 in the video). “These two teams are upper echelon. They are my favorites. I feel like they’re going to face off in the national championship game, and I hope that they do, because that’s a game that I would love to see.”

Klatt cited questions about Georgia’s offense surrounding Carson Beck, as well as a very difficult schedule for 2024, as modest concerns about the Bulldogs. He also praised Ohio State’s recruiting and “the best transfer class in the country” to go along with their returning players.

The part about the transfer class is certainly true. The Buckeyes took full advantage of Nick Saban’s Alabama exit and brought in some major talent. Whether it will come together is a fair question, as coach Ryan Day has been criticized for not getting the most out of some of his previous teams.

Ohio State got only seven first-place votes in the coaches’ poll. Klatt is taking the less popular route, but it is a defensible choice.