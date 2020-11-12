Joel Klatt shares two most disappointing teams in college football

The standings in the Big Ten conference look extremely bizarre through the early part of the season, and Michigan and Penn State have contributed to that. According to college football analyst Joel Klatt, those two teams have underachieved more than any other in the country.

Klatt said on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” Wednesday that Michigan and Penn State have been “the two most disappointing teams in college football.” The FOX analyst admitted he was impressed with the Wolverines after Week 1 because he overvalued Minnesota, which Michigan beat 49-24. Jim Harbaugh’s team has since lost to Michigan State and been blown out by Indiana.

“The problem is, their defense reverted back to what it was at the end of last season, which was a team that couldn’t get off the field on third down and gave up way too many plays in the passing game,” Klatt said, as transcribed by Nick Kosko of 247 Sports. “One of Don Brown’s staples is…the fact they were a great pass defense. They don’t have the requisite corners to play the aggressive style of man coverage they want to … and they can’t do that this year.”

Klatt also pointed out that Michigan rushed for just 12 yards on 13 carries against Indiana. Harbaugh’s best teams have been able to run the football and play stout defense, and Michigan is doing neither. While Michigan has had disappointing losses in recent years, those are typically against superior competition. Klatt does not feel that has been the case this season.

“There are some flaws with Michigan we haven’t seen in previous years. In previous years, they go into games they should win and they win soundly,” he added. “Then we get to the games and say alright let’s see who they are against the Notre Dame’s and Ohio State’s of the world. Then that’s where they would fall short. Listen they have plenty of talent to beat Michigan State and Indiana and they didn’t.”

As for Penn State, they are 0-3 following losses to Indiana, Ohio State and a shocking blowout at the hands of Maryland last week.

Ohio State is currently atop the Big Ten East at 3-0. Indiana and Northwestern are the other 3-0 teams, which we are not accustomed to seeing. It has certainly been an unusual season with COVID-19 complications, but the struggles of Penn State and Michigan have made it even stranger.