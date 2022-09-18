Joel Klatt shares update on status of Gus Johnson

Joel Klatt on Saturday shared an update on the status of Gus Johnson after his broadcasting partner got sick earlier in the day.

Johnson and Klatt were the broadcaster’s for FOX’s Big Noon game Saturday between Oklahoma and Nebraska. Just a few minutes into the start of the third quarter, Klatt shared that Johnson would miss the second half due to illness.

Rest up Gus 🙏 Gus Johnson is feeling under the weather and will be stepping away for the second half, Joel Klatt and Brady Quinn will be on the call for the remainder of the game pic.twitter.com/izKRDR29GU — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 17, 2022

“If you’re just joining us, folks, Gus is doing well. He’s just very much under the weather. He’s going to step away here in the second half. I’ll be taking you the rest of the way …” Klatt said.

Klatt, who typically serves as the color commentator, handled play-by-play duties thereafter.

Following Oklahoma’s 49-14 win over Nebraska, Klatt shared an update on the status of Johnson.

Gus is doing well and already looking forward to next week!! Can't wait to have him back. As for @OU_Football WOW!! so impressed with what they have done…Fast, Physical and great up front! — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) September 17, 2022

“Gus is doing well and already looking forward to next week!! Can’t wait to have him back,” Klatt wrote.

Klatt and Johnson have partnered on FOX’s lead college football announcing team since 2015.