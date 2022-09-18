 Skip to main content
Joel Klatt shares update on status of Gus Johnson

September 17, 2022
by Larry Brown

Joel Klatt and Gus Johnson on camera

Joel Klatt on Saturday shared an update on the status of Gus Johnson after his broadcasting partner got sick earlier in the day.

Johnson and Klatt were the broadcaster’s for FOX’s Big Noon game Saturday between Oklahoma and Nebraska. Just a few minutes into the start of the third quarter, Klatt shared that Johnson would miss the second half due to illness.

“If you’re just joining us, folks, Gus is doing well. He’s just very much under the weather. He’s going to step away here in the second half. I’ll be taking you the rest of the way …” Klatt said.

Klatt, who typically serves as the color commentator, handled play-by-play duties thereafter.

Following Oklahoma’s 49-14 win over Nebraska, Klatt shared an update on the status of Johnson.

“Gus is doing well and already looking forward to next week!! Can’t wait to have him back,” Klatt wrote.

Klatt and Johnson have partnered on FOX’s lead college football announcing team since 2015.

