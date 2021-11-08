Joey McGuire to be named head coach at Texas Tech

Texas Tech has hired a new head football coach who has Baylor connections, but the coach is not the controversial one that has been linked to the job in recent weeks.

Baylor assistant coach Joey McGuire is expected to be named the next head coach at Texas Tech, according to multiple reports.

At the start of the search, Kirby Hocutt prioritized strong Texas connections and finding someone who’ll recruit the state well. Hard to find a more beloved dude than Joey McGuire from that standpoint. — Max Olson (@max_olson) November 8, 2021

McGuire is in his fifth season with Baylor. He is the outside linebackers coach there and associate head coach under Dave Aranda. He’s also a legendary high school coach in the state of Texas, which likely played a big role in Texas Tech’s decision to hire him.

Texas Tech’s boosters seemed to prefer Art Briles over any other candidate, but that was never realistic.

Texas Tech is 5-4 this season. They have not been to a bowl game since 2017 or won one since 2013.