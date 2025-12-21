Larry Brown Sports

Johnny Manziel replaced as ‘GameDay’ picker after night out in Miami

Johnny Manziel on a set
Dec 3, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; SEC Network announcer Johnny Manziel looks on prior to the SEC Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Johnny Manziel is still partying a little bit too hard for his own good at times.

Manziel had been announced as the celebrity guest picker for ESPN’s “College GameDay” on Friday. Manziel was a logical choice, as his former school, Texas A&M, was making its College Football Playoff debut on Saturday.

Based on his Instagram story, however, Manziel did not have that obligation on his mind. Videos he posted to his Instagram reel showed him in Miami attending the Anthony Joshua vs. Jake Paul fight and partying at Miami Beach.

Manziel was not even in the right city. The Aggies’ playoff game was in College Station, Tex.

As a result of Manziel’s lack of availability, ESPN quietly drafted in Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso, another Texas A&M alum, as their guest picker instead. A TikTok video from Caruso’s wife Haleigh indicated that Caruso was very much brought in at the last minute.

Some things never change. Manziel partying a bit too hard and forsaking his obligations would be one of them.

It is a shame, since we know Manziel does still pay attention to college football. Seeing him at Saturday’s playoff game on campus would have been quite the scene, but ultimately, we did not get it. To make matters worse, Texas A&M lost the game 10-3, ending their season with a whimper.

