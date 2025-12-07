Johnny Manziel throws shade at Fernando Mendoza

Fernando Mendoza made some huge plays on Saturday night to lead Indiana to its first Big Ten championship in more than 50 years, but Johnny Manziel was not quite as impressed with the quarterback’s performance as many people were.

Mendoza went 15/23 for 222 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Indiana’s 13-10 win over Ohio State at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. While the game was largely a defensive struggle, Mendoza made a few clutch throws that wound up being the difference for the Hoosiers.

Manziel felt the praise of Mendoza went a bit too far, however. After the game, the former Texas A&M star quarterback threw some shade at Mendoza via social media.

“We got basic fade routes being called Heisman moments now … I’ve really seen it all. Congrats to Indiana though that’s a hell of a win,” Manziel wrote on X.

We got basic fade routes being called Heisman moments now… I've really seen it all. Congrats to Indiana though that's a hell of a win — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) December 7, 2025

The play that Mendoza referred to was likely the touchdown pass that Mendoza threw to Elijah Sarratt in the third quarter to give Indiana the lead. Mendoza put the ball right where it needed to be, though you could argue that the catch was even better than the throw.

TOUCHDOWN INDIANA



WHAT A THROW BY FERNANDO MENDOZA 🔥@IndianaFootball

Mendoza also made a perfect throw to ice the game on third down late in the fourth quarter.

FERNANDO MENDOZA TO BECKER AGAIN 🎯@Indianafootball

Not surprisingly, Mendoza was named the MVP of the Big Ten Championship Game.

Manziel may have a point, but his opinion is also biased. The former Heisman Trophy winner is good friends with Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia, who is expected to be a Heisman finalist this year. Mendoza has the best odds to win the award and got a big boost with Saturday’s performance against Ohio State’s elite defense.

Manziel showed how much of a Pavia fan he is when he flipped the double-bird to some fans at a game earlier this year. It makes sense that he is campaigning for his guy.