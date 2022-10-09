 Skip to main content
Johnny Manziel furious with Texas A&M after loss to Alabama

October 8, 2022
by Larry Brown
Johnny Manziel at a basketball game

Mar 4, 2017; College Station, TX, USA; Former Texas A&M Aggies quarterback and 2012 Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel watches a game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Alumni day at Texas A&M is going to get a little awkward between Jimbo Fisher and Johnny Manziel.

Manziel was furious with the Aggies after their upset bid at Alabama fell short on Saturday night.

Texas A&M was down 24-20 to Alabama and got the ball at their 29 with under two minutes left. The Aggies drove all the way down to the Bama 3-yard line and had one play with the game on the line and three seconds left.

The Aggies went with a pass play, and Haynes King’s pass towards the end zone didn’t even come close to being completed.

That was painful to watch. The throw was way off the mark, and it was short of the goal line. Even if it was caught by some miracle, it still wouldn’t have gone for a touchdown.

Johnny Football went nuts afterwards and ripped the play call.

Manziel is right. When I saw the play, my first thought was, “what was that?” King isn’t a very good passer, which is why he had been benched in favor of Max Johnson. I thought some sort of trick play, like one of those Philly Special types, would have been perfect. Instead, Fisher put the game in the hands of his backup quarterback, trusting him to make a difficult timing throw. King was way late with his throw, which never had a chance. He needed to get rid of that ball a second earlier.

That just seemed like a very low-percentage play with the upset on the line.

That’s the best play in Fisher’s playbook to beat Alabama?

