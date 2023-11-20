Jordan Travis makes big announcement following his injury

Jordan Travis made his first full public remarks Monday since suffering a brutal injury on Saturday night.

Travis suffered a nasty lower left leg injury during Florida State’s 58-13 win over North Alabama. The senior quarterback was carted off the field and taken to the hospital via ambulance to be treated.

On Monday, Travis issued a statement via social media in which he said his Florida State career was over.

“I truly cannot thank everyone enough for the many thoughts, prayers and messages that have been sent my way. I have been overwhelmed by the support from my teammates, coaches, the Florida State community and those all around the world. Although the injury I sustained on November 18, 2023 marks the end of my Seminole playing career, the great memories created here at FSU will never fade,” Travis wrote.

“Being the quarterback here at Florida State University has been a dream come true. I am humbled, honored and forever grateful. The journey this team set out on is not over yet as all of our goals still lie just ahead. I am excited to be by my brothers’ sides every day as we continue our attack. We’re all we got, we’re all we need. Job’s not finished. Go Noles!”

Travis transferred to Florida State after spending the 2018 and 2019 seasons at Louisville. This was his fourth season at FSU and third season as the Seminoles’ starter.

Travis had taken a redshirt season at Louisville and received an extra year of eligibility due to the 2020 COVID year. He has been in college for six seasons.

Travis will close out his Florida State career remembered as the quarterback who helped bring the Seminoles back to glory. The team went 10-3 last season, marking their first double-digit win season since 2016. They are 11-0 this season and visit Florida in a rivalry game on Saturday.