Jordan Travis taken away in ambulance after suffering ugly leg injury

Florida State star quarterback Jordan Travis was carted off the field in the first quarter of his Seminoles’ game against North Alabama at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. on Saturday night after suffering an ugly leg injury.

Travis ran for a first down on a 1st-and-10 play with his Seminoles trailing 13-0 late in the first quarter. Travis was tackled with his left leg caught behind his body. As soon as he was down on the ground, he lifted up his left leg, which showed the lower part of the leg twisted in the opposite direction.

Travis called for a trainer and received immediate attention. He was taken away on a cart and exited the stadium in an ambulance.

You can see the video below, but beware.

Oh no… the cart has come out for Jordan Travis… pic.twitter.com/7Tco5t7fYM — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) November 19, 2023

Travis is a sixth-year quarterback and transfer from Louisville. He led FSU to a 10-3 season last year and had the ‘Noles 10-0 this season.

Travis was having a spectacular season for Florida State. He entered the game with 2,734 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and just two interceptions. He has also rushed for 7 touchdowns this season.