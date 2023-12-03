 Skip to main content
Jordan Travis sends heartbreaking message after Florida State gets snubbed

December 3, 2023
by Grey Papke
Jordan Travis in a helmet

Aug 27, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) before the game against the Duquesne Dukes at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis sent a heartbreaking message after his team was shockingly excluded from the College Football Playoff field.

Travis admitted he was “devastated” and “heartbroken” by Florida State’s exclusion from the final four-team field. The star quarterback, who suffered a broken leg two weeks ago, even said he wished he had suffered the injury earlier in the season so the rest of the roster had more of a chance to demonstrate how good it was.

“I wish my leg broke earlier in the season so y’all could see this team is much more than the quarterback,” Travis wrote. “I thought results matter. 13-0 and this roster matches up across any team in those top 4 rankings. I am so sorry.”

In contrast to the angry statements from administrators, Travis’ comment is just heartbreaking. His injury was certainly a major factor in diminishing the Seminoles in the eyes of the selection committee, and there is fundamentally nothing he could do about it.

Travis was Florida State’s quarterback for the first 11 games of the season, throwing 20 touchdown passes to two interceptions while rushing for seven more scores.

