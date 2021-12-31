Josh Heupel had must-see reaction after Tennessee robbed of TD

Josh Heupel was in total disbelief after the officials in Thursday’s Music City Bowl made a controversial call.

Heupel’s Tennessee Vols were tied with Purdue at 45 in the first overtime period of their game. They went for it on a 4th-and-goal from the 1 and handed the ball off to Jaylen Wright. Wright was initially stood up by some Boilermakers defenders, but he fell forward and into the end zone (video here).

However, the officials said Wright’s forward progress was stopped prior to him reaching the ball out for the end zone. That turned the ball over to Purdue, which won on a field goal.

Heupel couldn’t believe it after being told by the officials about the decision.

"What? Oh you gotta be f*cking kidding me" pic.twitter.com/8p97QywSrN — CJ Fogler AKA Internet #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) December 31, 2021

“You gotta be f—ing kidding me!” Heupel said after the situation was explained to him by the official.

How could he not be upset? That was a controversial call that went against his Vols and cost them. It also was not the first time this season a fourth down call went against the Vols, upsetting them and their fans.

The Vols finished the season 7-6, while Purdue finished 9-4.