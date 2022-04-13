JT Daniels chooses transfer destination

JT Daniels has made his transfer decision, and the former Georgia quarterback is headed to West Virginia.

Daniels told ESPN’s Pete Thamel on Wednesday that he has informed West Virginia coach Neal Brown that he will be joining the Mountaineers.

“Going up and down the roster, I feel like they have very, very good pieces everywhere,” Daniels told Thamel. “It feels like a great fit for quarterback. I feel like there’s a really, really, really good team that I’m going to step into and do my part to contribute.”

Daniels also took visits to Missouri and Oregon State. He said the fact that West Virginia is returning five offensive linemen and has experienced skill players played a role in his decision.

Daniels started as a freshman at USC, where he passed for 2,672 yards, 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. After an injury led to him losing his starting job to Kedon Slovis, he transferred to Georgia, where he lost out on the starting job to Stetson Bennett. With Bennett firmly entrenched as a starter after winning a national title, Daniels had little choice but to move elsewhere in order to start. He will now have that opportunity at West Virginia.

Photo: Sep 4, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback JT Daniels (18) during the first quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports