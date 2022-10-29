JT Tuimoloau puts together all-time performance in win over Penn State

J.T. Tuimoloau put together a game for the ages in Ohio State’s 44-31 win over Ohio State on Saturday.

Tuimoloau, a sophomore defensive end, was a one-man wrecking crew for the Buckeyes.

Tuimoloau had:

– 6 tackles

– 2 sacks

– 3 tackles for a loss

– 2 interceptions

– 1 pick-six

– 1 pass breakup

– 1 forced fumble

– 1 fumble recovery

The sophomore had a role in four turnovers and sealed the game with a pick-six late:

J.T. TUIMOLOAU PICK SIX 😤 THIS GUY IS UNREAL 🔥@OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/sMn0dh5MpJ — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 29, 2022

Tuimoloau’s first interception was just as impressive.

It’s hard to imagine a defensive player having a bigger impact on a game. If there is a better defensive performance in college football history, please let us know. This has to be right up there with the best games ever.

What’s hard to believe is that Tuimoloau only had 9 total tackles and a sack on the season entering Saturday’s game. Penn State won’t soon forget about him, nor will fans across college football.