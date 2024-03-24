5-star recruit flips commitment to USC from Georgia

USC on Sunday landed one of the top recruits in the country, and Georgia lost one in the process.

Defensive tackle Justus Terry, a 5-star recruit and the No. 8 overall prospect in the 2025 class, told Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports on Sunday that he has flipped his commitment from Georgia to USC. He called the decision a “no brainer” and said academics played a role.

“It was a no brainer!” Terry said. “Coming from a smalltown I wanted to expand my life as much as possible and I felt like USC is the right place to do that! No. 1 businesses school in the country, I want to study business entrepreneurship. (Defensive line coach Eric Henderson) is good with developing players and I want to be a part of this journey with him! I trust his coaching and the way he plans on utilizing me!”

The 6-foot-5, 270-pound Terry attends Manchester High School in Georgia. He verbally committed to the Bulldogs in January 2023.

Henderson is one of several new additions to USC head coach Lincoln Riley’s staff this offseason. The defensive line coach previously served in the same role with the Los Angeles Rams, where he coached Aaron Donald and several other stars at the position.

USC ranked 119th in the nation last season with 432.8 yards allowed per game. Improving their defense has been a priority, and Terry should give them a nice foundation to work from with their 2025 recruiting class.