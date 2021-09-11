Kansas QB Jason Bean is the real deal

Kansas will probably struggle all season to win games, but they certainly are going to be fun to watch thanks to Jason Bean.

Bean is a transfer from North Texas and exciting to watch as a dual-threat quarterback. He has some serious wheels which were on display Friday night against Coastal Carolina.

Late in the second quarter, Bean broke for a 34-yard touchdown.

Kansas' Jason Bean took OFF pic.twitter.com/ldN0S66zLx — ESPN (@espn) September 11, 2021

Then in the third quarter, Bean scored a 46-yard touchdown.

Jason Bean: Man on a Mission pic.twitter.com/3YkHfFSqNE — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) September 11, 2021

That is one fast dude.

Bean finished 12/24 for 189 yards passing with 13 carries for 102 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

KU went 0-9 last season under Les Miles and is 1-1 under new coach Lance Leipold. Maybe they won’t win a ton more games this season, but as long as they have Bean at quarterback, they are going to be exciting. For Big 12 fans, Bean reminds me somewhat of former Nebraska quarterback Taylor “T Magic” Martinez, who rushed for 31 touchdowns in his career.