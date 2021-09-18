Kedon Slovis knocked out of USC game with injury, replaced by Jaxson Dart

Kedon Slovis has dealt with injuries throughout his career at USC, and it was more of the same on Saturday.

Slovis was knocked out of Saturday’s USC game at Washington State after the first possession. The Trojans quarterback was sacked on a 3rd-down play of their first drive and was replaced by Jaxson Dart on the next possession.

Slovis seemed to be driven to the ground against a shoulder on the sack.

Slovis was seen going into the medical tent on the sideline a few times and did not return for the rest of the first half. He was later seen standing on the sidelines in a parka.

Kedon Slovis appears done for the day. pic.twitter.com/6t9fiueldA — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) September 18, 2021

Slovis was 1/2 for 8 yards before getting hurt. The junior passed for 3,502 yards and 30 touchdowns as a freshman and had 17 touchdown passes last season.

Dart, a freshman from Utah, was seeing his first college action.