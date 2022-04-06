Ex-Portland State RB allegedly murdered 19-year-old student

Former running back Keenan Harpole turned himself in to authorities on Monday after allegedly shooting and killing a 19-year-old student nearby the Portland State University campus in Portland, Ore. earlier in the day.

Harpole, who redshirted for Portland State last season, is accused of shooting 19-year-old Amara Marluke outside Mak’s Market at the corner of SW College and 6th streets. Students reported hearing gunshots around 1 am.

Harpole turned himself in to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, which transported him to Portland police. Harpole was later booked by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree murder, domestic violence and unlawful use of a weapon.

“Portland State University has learned tonight from the Portland Police Bureau that a first year student and former football player at PSU, Keenan Harpole, is the alleged assailant in today’s tragic shooting near campus,” the school said in a statement Monday. “This is an unthinkable tragedy and we extend our deepest sympathies to all of those who are impacted by this incident. We will work together as a campus community to heal, reminding each other that violence is never the answer to the problems that we encounter.”

Harpole was a first-team All League player at Mountain View High School in Bend, Oregon. He rushed for 1,615 yards and 24 touchdowns in 2019. He was not listed on the team’s spring roster.