Kellen Mond sounds off about Texas A&M not making playoff

Texas A&M did not make the College Football Playoff despite having just one loss and winning seven straight to close out the season. As you might expect, Aggies players are not happy.

After the College Football Playoff field was announced as Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Notre Dame, Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond and other members of the Aggies program sounded off on Twitter. Mond initially called the committee’s decision a “JOKE” before stating his case more in detail.

“Texas A&M has no quality wins.” All of these SEC teams that are “MEDIOCRE” in the media’s eyes would run the table in some of these other leagues. Only a few teams out of the SEC can really play in the SEC. — K M o n d (@TheKellenMond) December 20, 2020

Mond also retweeted several tweets from people who agree that Texas A&M got snubbed. One of the tweets read, “Who knew that Trevor Lawrence getting CoVid was going to ultimately keep A&M out of the playoff. Insane.” That, of course, is a reference to Notre Dame beating Clemson earlier in the season when Lawrence was out.

Texas A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko also expressed his frustration.

“I may never watch an ESPN analyst talk again for the rest of my life…,” he tweeted.

Notre Dame and Texas A&M both had one loss. The Fighting Irish were blown out by Clemson on Saturday, but you can’t ignore the fact that they were 10-1 with the only loss coming against the No. 2 team in the country.

The College Football Playoff Committee chair explained why Notre Dame got in over Texas A&M on Sunday.