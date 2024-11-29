Kenny Dillingham had awesome gesture for Arizona State staff

Kenny Dillingham has earned some extra money in his second season at Arizona State, and the head coach is sharing the wealth.

Dillingham earned a $200,000 bonus after Arizona State won its ninth game of the season with a victory over BYU last Saturday. According to Chris Karpman of SunDevilSource.com, the 34-year-old on Monday informed 20 off-field Arizona State staffers that they will receive bonuses ranging from $5,000 to $10,000.

In other words, Dillingham is passing his $200,000 directly to members of his staff.

Sources: Amazing, 100% true Thanksgiving story about Kenny Dillingham. Saturday: Dillingham earns $200k bonus for 9 wins. Monday: Dillingham tells 20 off-the-field ASU staffers they’ll all get a 5–10k bonus. What Dillingham didn’t tell them (or me): He’s giving them his bonus. pic.twitter.com/KgNx6B57kQ — Chris Karpman (@ChrisKarpman) November 28, 2024

Dillingham has a base salary of $3.95 million this season. He has several other bonuses in his contract that are within reach. Dillingham can earn another 10% bonus if Arizona State beats rival Arizona on Sunday to win their 10th game of the season. A win over Arizona would clinch a spot in the Big 12 Championship for Arizona State, which would trigger another 10% bonus for reaching the title game and potential 20% bonus if the Sun Devils win.

So, while Dillingham might have plenty more bonuses coming his way, his salary is among the lowest for Big 12 football coaches. The decision to share his bonus with lower-level staffers is an awesome gesture.

The win that triggered the $200,000 bonus for Dillingham featured one of the craziest finishes we have seen this season.