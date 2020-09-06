Kent State OC Andy Sowder has issues with electric whistles

Kent State offensive coordinator Andy Sowder on Saturday pointed out some issues he has observed with the use of electric whistles.

Referees in college football are using electric whistles to try avoiding the spread of COVID-19. Sowder observed that players are making more late hits and that there is more confusion due to the irregular whistles.

The electric whistles are much more of a player safety problem than regular whistles. There have already been late hits and confusion in every game. — Andrew Sowder (@CoachAndySowder) September 5, 2020

The electric whistles do not produce as loud of sounds as regular whistles. The sound level is also harder to regulate than just blowing with a different amount of force.

Rather than use electronic whistles, NBA referees have bags at the end of their whistles to help catch any spit that may come out when they blow.

College football may want to consider this as an alternative.