Kevin Durant taunts Oklahoma coach during Texas blowout

Kevin Durant was one of many Texas fans to revel in Saturday’s blowout victory over the Oklahoma Sooners, and he had some words for the Oklahoma coach during the game.

Durant, a Texas alum, taunted Sooners coach Brent Venables during the 49-0 blowout, mockingly telling Venables to “pass the joystick” as his team got blown out.

Ayo somebody tell Brent Venables to pass the joystick….this ain’t it — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) October 8, 2022

Venables got off easy here. Durant could have been way meaner. Oklahoma’s performance certainly justified some brutal one-liners, after all, since the game was never close.

Ironically, it was Oklahoma fans more visibly doing the social media trolling prior to the game. That obviously did not last, and Venables was left licking his wounds after a brutal head coaching debut in the Red River Showdown.