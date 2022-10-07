Oklahoma fans troll Steve Sarkisian with funny jokes ahead of rivalry game

Texas and Oklahoma are set to face off on Saturday in the annual Red River Shootout game. On Friday, Sooners fans got things started by trolling Steve Sarkisian over social media.

Numerous Oklahoma fans shared some harmless but humorous jokes about the Texas Longhorns coach. Most of the jokes had to do with Sark having unpopular opinions or taking unpopular actions.

Take a look at some of the jokes:

Steve Sarkisian enjoyed the Colts/Broncos game — Jennifer Bynum (@JenniferBynum10) October 7, 2022

Steve Sarkisian turns down the volume on his car radio so he can see better when merging onto the freeway — Hang Half a Hundred on 'em (Bobby J) (@mytechadviser) October 7, 2022

Steve Sarkisian could not smell anything that The Rock was cooking — APOPLECTIC BLINKIN (@blinkinriley) October 7, 2022

Steve Sarkisian pulls his pants down to his ankles to pee at a urinal. — Jesse Glass (@glass_jesse) October 7, 2022

Steve Sarkisian thinks The Office got better once Steve Carrell left — Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) October 7, 2022

Steve Sarkisian doesn't say, "That ain't goin' anywhere" when he straps something down in the bed of his truck — APOPLECTIC BLINKIN (@blinkinriley) October 7, 2022

Steve Sarkisian gives out raisins for trick-or-treating — Annie Mueller (@anniebueller) October 7, 2022

Steve Sarkisian wiggles his fingers and says “don’t mind if I do” when there’s donuts in the office. — TheNolanK (@TheNolanK) October 7, 2022

Steve Sarkisian sees nothing wrong with this brisket. pic.twitter.com/DU6jVh595a — Seth Oliveras  (@SethOliveras) October 7, 2022

This is how Steve Sarkisian cuts pumpkin pie. pic.twitter.com/TIBwzwBWwo — Johnny Nuñez (@Mr_Nunez5) October 7, 2022

Steve Sarkisian thinks Urban Meyer is a family man. — TheNolanK (@TheNolanK) October 7, 2022

Steve Sarkisian thinks Manti Te'o girlfriend was hot — Tuck Fexas (@1soonernut) October 7, 2022

Those are some good ones.

That’s all good-natured humor and part of a healthy rivalry. Hopefully the fans and players stay consistent with that theme on Saturday. Both teams enter the game a disappointing 3-2.