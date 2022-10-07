 Skip to main content
Oklahoma fans troll Steve Sarkisian with funny jokes ahead of rivalry game

October 7, 2022
by Larry Brown
Steve Sarkisian in Texas gear

Sep 3, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian before the game against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks in the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Texas and Oklahoma are set to face off on Saturday in the annual Red River Shootout game. On Friday, Sooners fans got things started by trolling Steve Sarkisian over social media.

Numerous Oklahoma fans shared some harmless but humorous jokes about the Texas Longhorns coach. Most of the jokes had to do with Sark having unpopular opinions or taking unpopular actions.

Take a look at some of the jokes:

Those are some good ones.

That’s all good-natured humor and part of a healthy rivalry. Hopefully the fans and players stay consistent with that theme on Saturday. Both teams enter the game a disappointing 3-2.

