Big Ten will not reconsider fall sports cancellation

In light of growing criticism over the Big Ten’s decision to cancel fall sports, commissioner Kevin Warren issued an open letter Wednesday explaining the decision.

Warren defended the decision to cancel the season, stating that the vote by Big Ten leaders was “overwhelming.” He also stated that the decision “will not be revisited” regardless of pushback from players and parents.

Kevin Warren speaks. An open letter to Big Ten Community. pic.twitter.com/BNrkCNc3yg — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 19, 2020

Warren cited several reasons behind the decision. One was high transmission rates of COVID-19, as well as concerns about sufficient contact tracing. He also pointed to the lack of knowledge of long-term effects for those who contract the virus.

The statement comes in light of significant pushback against the decision. Players and parents alike have sought more transparency behind the move, as well as a desire to see the season go ahead. Warren makes clear that won’t be happening, but does try to satisfy those seeking clearer answers as to why.