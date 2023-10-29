Kirby Smart zings ex-Florida coach Dan Mullen after win over Gators

Kirby Smart zinged his former rival, Dan Mullen, after Saturday’s win over Florida.

Smart’s Georgia Bulldogs beat the Florida Gators 43-20 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. on Saturday. Georgia dominated the game and led 36-7 after three quarters and 43-13 in the fourth before allowing a late Gators TD to make the final score slightly more respectable.

The win was Georgia’s third straight over Florida and sixth in the last seven years. Despite Georgia winning consecutive national championships and being undefeated this season, former Florida coach Mullen still picked the Gators to beat the Bulldogs.

Smart made note of that while speaking with the media after the game. He also zinged Mullen, saying the former Gators coach “didn’t like to recruit though, so that’s where it gets him.”

Dan Mullen picked Florida to beat Georgia. Kirby Smart took a moment to mention it in an answer & remind everyone that Mullen didn’t like to recruit. The Georgia-Florida rivalry runs deep. pic.twitter.com/LEp2RYR63i — Jon Tweets Sports (@jontweetssports) October 29, 2023

Smart’s point is that not liking to recruit has resulted in Mullen now being a TV analyst for ESPN.

Smart is 6-2 in his career against Florida. Mullen was Florida’s coach from 2018-2021. He went 1-3 against the Bulldogs. He probably never thought just picking his former school to win would result in him getting zinged by Smart after the game.