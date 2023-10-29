 Skip to main content
Kirby Smart zings ex-Florida coach Dan Mullen after win over Gators

October 28, 2023
by Larry Brown
Kirby Smart with a headset and visor

Nov 25, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart shown on the sideline against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Kirby Smart zinged his former rival, Dan Mullen, after Saturday’s win over Florida.

Smart’s Georgia Bulldogs beat the Florida Gators 43-20 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. on Saturday. Georgia dominated the game and led 36-7 after three quarters and 43-13 in the fourth before allowing a late Gators TD to make the final score slightly more respectable.

The win was Georgia’s third straight over Florida and sixth in the last seven years. Despite Georgia winning consecutive national championships and being undefeated this season, former Florida coach Mullen still picked the Gators to beat the Bulldogs.

Smart made note of that while speaking with the media after the game. He also zinged Mullen, saying the former Gators coach “didn’t like to recruit though, so that’s where it gets him.”

Smart’s point is that not liking to recruit has resulted in Mullen now being a TV analyst for ESPN.

Smart is 6-2 in his career against Florida. Mullen was Florida’s coach from 2018-2021. He went 1-3 against the Bulldogs. He probably never thought just picking his former school to win would result in him getting zinged by Smart after the game.

Dan Mullen, Kirby Smart
