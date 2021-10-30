Kirby Smart shares what makes Georgia’s defense special

Georgia has the most dominant defense in all of college football and is in the middle of a standout season. Though their offense is good, their defense is the strength of the team.

What makes their defense so special? Head coach Kirby Smart touched on the key during a postgame interview Saturday following the Bulldogs’ 34-7 win over Florida. Smart told CBS’ Jamie Erdahl that the focus and work ethic his defensive players possess stands out.

“These guys go about their meetings and practice every day so serious. Taking notes, getting nuggets. Their coaches do an awesome job, but these kids right here, they’re special.”

Erdahl specifically asked Smart what makes Nakobe Dean so special. Dean had seven tackles and a pick-six before halftime.

“He does it the right way every day,” Smart said of Dean. “This guy leads by example.”

The way Smart talks about his defense mirrors the way Nick Saban tries to train his Alabama players to be. Perhaps it’s no surprise that Smart was a Saban assistant.

Georgia is now 8-0 and has not allowed more than 13 points in a game this season. Saturday was their fifth time this season holding an opponent under 10 points.

Photo: Nov 25, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart shown on the sideline against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports