Kirby Smart goes viral after showing off his incredible jumping ability

January 10, 2022
by Larry Brown

Kirby Smart not only led Georgia to the national championship on Monday night, but he also had a viral moment during the game.

Kelee Ringo sealed the Bulldogs’ 33-18 win over Alabama with a 79-yard pick-six in the final minute. As Ringo was making the interception, Smart leaped on the sidelines to show his excitement. He also showcased his jumping ability:

People immediately took notice of Smart’s impressive vertical:

That was impressive.

He doesn’t look like it anymore, but Smart, now 46, was quite the athlete. He played DB at Georgia and was an All-SEC player as a senior. He had 13 career interceptions and was an undrafted free agent signing by the Colts.

