Kirby Smart goes viral after showing off his incredible jumping ability
Kirby Smart not only led Georgia to the national championship on Monday night, but he also had a viral moment during the game.
Kelee Ringo sealed the Bulldogs’ 33-18 win over Alabama with a 79-yard pick-six in the final minute. As Ringo was making the interception, Smart leaped on the sidelines to show his excitement. He also showcased his jumping ability:
Smart vertical pic.twitter.com/QapFpDU2jH
— Ⓜ️𝕒𝕣𝕔𝕦𝕤𝔻 ▶️ (@_MarcusD3_) January 11, 2022
People immediately took notice of Smart’s impressive vertical:
Kirby took flight! pic.twitter.com/AsECa64lU9
— Covers (@Covers) January 11, 2022
We cannot get over how high Kirby Smart jumped on the game-sealing interception. pic.twitter.com/m7n621VE5X
— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 11, 2022
Kirby Smart jumped so high on that pick you can fit a second Kirby Smart under Kirby Smart pic.twitter.com/hHo6Otyz2l
— Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) January 11, 2022
Just found out Kirby Smart can jump higher than me and I am not happy about it pic.twitter.com/8nLuEHzbrY
— Max (@PointSpreadMax) January 11, 2022
Kirby got a little assistance on that jump. pic.twitter.com/3uFgl22YS0
— Garrit Jacobson (@gjacobson) January 11, 2022
Who can jump higher, Kirby smith or ja morant????? pic.twitter.com/C7nYSFEyE6
— TwistNHook (@TwistNHook) January 11, 2022
That was impressive.
He doesn’t look like it anymore, but Smart, now 46, was quite the athlete. He played DB at Georgia and was an All-SEC player as a senior. He had 13 career interceptions and was an undrafted free agent signing by the Colts.