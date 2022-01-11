Kirby Smart goes viral after showing off his incredible jumping ability

Kirby Smart not only led Georgia to the national championship on Monday night, but he also had a viral moment during the game.

Kelee Ringo sealed the Bulldogs’ 33-18 win over Alabama with a 79-yard pick-six in the final minute. As Ringo was making the interception, Smart leaped on the sidelines to show his excitement. He also showcased his jumping ability:

People immediately took notice of Smart’s impressive vertical:

We cannot get over how high Kirby Smart jumped on the game-sealing interception. pic.twitter.com/m7n621VE5X — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 11, 2022

Kirby Smart jumped so high on that pick you can fit a second Kirby Smart under Kirby Smart pic.twitter.com/hHo6Otyz2l — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) January 11, 2022

Just found out Kirby Smart can jump higher than me and I am not happy about it pic.twitter.com/8nLuEHzbrY — Max (@PointSpreadMax) January 11, 2022

Kirby got a little assistance on that jump. pic.twitter.com/3uFgl22YS0 — Garrit Jacobson (@gjacobson) January 11, 2022

Who can jump higher, Kirby smith or ja morant????? pic.twitter.com/C7nYSFEyE6 — TwistNHook (@TwistNHook) January 11, 2022

That was impressive.

He doesn’t look like it anymore, but Smart, now 46, was quite the athlete. He played DB at Georgia and was an All-SEC player as a senior. He had 13 career interceptions and was an undrafted free agent signing by the Colts.