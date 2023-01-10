Incredible Kirby Smart pregame speech is going viral

A presumed pregame speech made by Kirby Smart went viral on Monday night as Georgia stomped on TCU 65-7 to win their second straight national championship.

The Bulldogs brought the hammer and just went to work on TCU from the start, and they didn’t let up. They set a national championship record for points scored in a title game, and they set a college football record for most points scored in a bowl game. It was a total thumping.

Let me be clear: audio from a speech by Smart began to circulate after the win over TCU. The speech was billed as something Smart said before the Monday night game. But the origins of where the audio first appeared, and when the audio was recorded, are murky. In the speech, Smart talks about getting stomped two years ago. If the audio is from this season, then it would make sense if the speech were before the SEC Championship Game against LSU, which Georgia won 50-30, considering LSU beat them 37-10 in 2019.

Either way, you have to listen to this. You hear the speech and there is no wonder why Georgia is dominating the college football scene.

The 47-year-old Georgia coach began cussing up a storm as he fired up his players. He told his players not to be nervous but to go out there and “f— their a– up!”

The entire speech was filled with more curse words than “The Wolf of Wall Street.” If you are offended by cursing, tough-guy talk, and fiery pregame football speeches, do not listen to this. But if you get inspired by all of the above, you will love it and be ready to run through a wall for Kirby Smart.

I don’t know if that got leaked accidentally, but let me just tell you, that speech plus the consecutive national championships make for one heck of a recruiting pitch.