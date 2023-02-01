 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, February 1, 2023

Kirk Ferentz makes announcement Iowa fans will hate

February 1, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Kirk Ferentz on the sideline

Dec 27, 2019; San Diego, California, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz reacts in the second quarter against the Southern California Trojans during the Holiday Bowl at SDCCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz made a significant reveal on Wednesday that will no doubt leave fans of the team feeling very unhappy.

Ferentz said he did not plan to make any changes to his coaching staff for 2023. That means he will be retaining his son, much-maligned offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, for another year.

Brian Ferentz became the scapegoat for Iowa’s offensive issues in 2022, and there were a lot of them. Despite going 8-5, the Hawkeyes averaged a pitiful 17.7 points per game and 156.7 passing yards per contest. Things were so bad that Kirk Ferentz had to address whether he would consider firing his son during the season.

Iowa is bringing in Michigan transfer Cade McNamara at quarterback in 2023, so the hope is that will improve things. If not, Iowa fans will probably get even more vicious than they were last year.

Article Tags

Brian FerentzIowa FootballKirk Ferentz
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus