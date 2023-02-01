Kirk Ferentz makes announcement Iowa fans will hate

Iowa Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz made a significant reveal on Wednesday that will no doubt leave fans of the team feeling very unhappy.

Ferentz said he did not plan to make any changes to his coaching staff for 2023. That means he will be retaining his son, much-maligned offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, for another year.

Kirk on staff: “I anticipate no changes on our staff moving forward.” — Scott Dochterman (@ScottDochterman) February 1, 2023

Brian Ferentz became the scapegoat for Iowa’s offensive issues in 2022, and there were a lot of them. Despite going 8-5, the Hawkeyes averaged a pitiful 17.7 points per game and 156.7 passing yards per contest. Things were so bad that Kirk Ferentz had to address whether he would consider firing his son during the season.

Iowa is bringing in Michigan transfer Cade McNamara at quarterback in 2023, so the hope is that will improve things. If not, Iowa fans will probably get even more vicious than they were last year.