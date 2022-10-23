Kirk Ferentz answers whether he would fire his son midseason

Iowa’s offense has been so bad this season that there have been repeated calls for Kirk Ferentz to fire his son Brian as the team’s offensive coordinator. After the Hawkeyes lost 54-10 to Ohio State on Saturday, Ferentz again was asked whether he would consider a midseason change.

Ferentz’s response probably won’t surprise you.

“I’ve never done that in my career,” Ferentz said. “Don’t plan on starting right now. Our approach has always been to address what’s out there and see what we can do to improve. It’s been pretty consistent for almost 24 years now. That’s the plan moving forward. It’s been fairly successful.”

Kirk explains (again) why his Brian Ferentz (his son) will remain the OC pic.twitter.com/HpatY4zpqd — Blake Hornstein (@BlakeHornTV) October 22, 2022

Iowa’s offense had just 158 yards total and 8 first downs in the game. They turned the ball over six times. Their only touchdown came defensively.

The Hawkeyes are averaging just 14 points scored per game this season, and many of those points have come via the defense and special teams. Their offense has been brutal.

Brian Ferentz, 39, has been the offensive coordinator at Iowa since 2017. Iowa has finished the season ranked in the top 25 in each of the last four seasons, including two double-digit win campaigns.

This season’s offense is atrocious, but Kirk is a proven winner. He has his philosophies, which have led to great success since he took over in 1999. He and Brian are unlikely to be going anywhere anytime soon.