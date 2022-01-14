Kirk Ferentz gets big new contract extension to remain with Iowa

Kirk Ferentz had yet another good season at Iowa, and the Hawkeyes are rewarding him with a contract extension.

Ferentz received an 8-year contract extension worth $56 million. That breaks down to $7 million per year and keeps Ferentz under contract through 2029.

As I see it based on contract language, Kirk Ferentz's deal is for 8 years, $56 million and fully guaranteed unless terminated with cause. — Chad Leistikow (@ChadLeistikow) January 14, 2022

Ferentz has been Iowa’s head football coach since 1999. He has gone 178-110 (.618) with nine bowl wins and five AP top-10 finishes. 10 of his teams have finished the season ranked in the AP Top 25.

Few coaches are as consistent year-to-year as Ferentz, and Iowa knows he is the perfect fit for them.

The contract extension comes amid Iowa’s second 10-win season in three years. They also are coming off a Big Ten West title.

