Kirk Ferentz gets big new contract extension to remain with Iowa

January 14, 2022
by Larry Brown

Kirk Ferentz had yet another good season at Iowa, and the Hawkeyes are rewarding him with a contract extension.

Ferentz received an 8-year contract extension worth $56 million. That breaks down to $7 million per year and keeps Ferentz under contract through 2029.

Ferentz has been Iowa’s head football coach since 1999. He has gone 178-110 (.618) with nine bowl wins and five AP top-10 finishes. 10 of his teams have finished the season ranked in the AP Top 25.

Few coaches are as consistent year-to-year as Ferentz, and Iowa knows he is the perfect fit for them.

The contract extension comes amid Iowa’s second 10-win season in three years. They also are coming off a Big Ten West title.

