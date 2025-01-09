Kirk Herbstreit makes interesting revelation about his social media profile

Kirk Herbstreit made an interesting revelation on Tuesday about his social media profile.

Herbstreit was a guest on the On3 show “Andy & Ari,” and the subject of social media came up. During that conversation, Herbstreit shared that he doesn’t even run his own X account and that he stays away from it.

“I deleted Twitter a long time ago,” Herbstreit said. “I just have a buddy — my son tweets stuff out. I don’t read anything. I don’t see anything.”

.@KirkHerbstreit revealed he deleted Twitter a long time ago❌ "I don't have it. My son tweets stuff out… I don't read anything. I don't see anything." pic.twitter.com/1xyAlNlr1T — On3 (@On3sports) January 7, 2025

Herbstreit has been a punching bag of sorts lately due to his commentary regarding the College Football Playoff. The first CFP game saw Notre Dame blow out Indiana, which led many — including Herbstreit — to question whether the Hoosiers belonged in the playoffs. As more and more teams — including ones from the SEC — started to perform poorly in the playoff, Herbstreit’s opinion looked worse and worse. He’s been getting ratio’d on some of his posts. But that apparently doesn’t matter nor affect him if he’s not even seeing the reactions. That’s probably what makes him comfortable to say the things he does on air. Maybe ESPN prefers it that way.