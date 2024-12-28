Kirk Herbstreit gets ratio’d on X over his Navy post

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit has been heavily critical of the College Football Playoff, routinely arguing that the committee got it wrong. He believes that who a team beats is more important than how many wins they had to finish a season, using Alabama’s victory over Georgia in September as an example.

In Herbstreit’s mind, the Crimson Tide should have made the playoff field due to strength of schedule. In other words, the SEC is home to higher quality football and therefor they should all have the leg up.

That line of thinking came back to haunt Herbstreit on Friday when Navy upset Oklahoma, 21-20.

Fans were quick to pile on Herbstreit, ratioing him with their replies.

“Thoughts on you shilling for Bama to be in the playoff despite getting manhandled by Oklahoma who then lost to a service academy? I’ll hang up and listen,” one X user posted.

The Sooners, of course, walloped Alabama, 24-3, on November 23.

“Weird how they beat an SEC team that curb-stomped Bama earlier this year. Maybe Bama isn’t the be-all to end-all that you think they are,” another X user posted.

There were nearly 1,000 replies to Herbstreit as of Saturday morning and roughly 90 percent of them were simply trolling him into the ground. Thus far, he has not responded to any of the comments or amended any of his College Football Playoff criticisms.