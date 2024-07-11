Kyle McCord catches huge stray on ‘Hard Knocks’

Marvin Harrison Jr. had every opportunity to throw a former teammate under the bus during one of his pre-draft interviews, but the star wide receiver refused to take the bait.

In the episode of HBO’s “Hard Knocks” that aired on Tuesday night, some footage was shown from Harrison’s pre-draft interview with the New York Giants. During the meeting, Giants wide receivers coach Mike Groh showed Harrison a clip of a play where former Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord underthrew Harrison on what should have been a touchdown.

Groh mentioned how Harrison played with one of the best quarterbacks in the country for two years in CJ Stroud and then had to adjust to McCord. The coach asked Harrison if Harrison typically says anything to the quarterback after a “s– throw” like that.

Oh my…. Kyle McCord just caught a massive stray on Hard Knocks tonight pic.twitter.com/CwBMXfjhJd — Ben Koo (@bkoo) July 10, 2024

“I don’t say nothing to quarterbacks,” Harrison told Groh. “I don’t say nothing to quarterbacks. I can make a play. I can make a play still. I would never say anything to the quarterback. I blame it on myself.”

Groh was obviously trying to see if Harrison would throw his quarterback under the bus, especially since McCord was a huge step down from Stroud. Still, Harrison had just as productive of a season in 2023 as he did in 2022 with Stroud. The wideout had 67 catches for 1,211 yards and 15 touchdowns with McCord throwing to him.

McCord was uninspiring in his lone season as Ohio State’s starter. He transferred to Syracuse this offseason, and the reason why seemed obvious.