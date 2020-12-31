Kyle Trask gets off to brutal start in Cotton Bowl

Kyle Trask is a Heisman Trophy finalist this year, but he sure didn’t play like it early in the Goodyear Cotton bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday night.

The Florida Gators quarterback completed nine of his first 10 passes. Unfortunately, three of those passes were completed to the wrong team.

Yes, Trask was intercepted on Florida’s first three possessions of the game, including a pick-six on his first possession. The turnovers helped the Oklahoma Sooners build an early 17-0 lead.

It wasn’t until after his third interception that Trask finally got things going. Florida got the ball back in good field position on a recovered fumble. Trask got his Gators down to the three, but they settled for a short field goal to make it 17-3.

There is one caveat to the whole situation: Florida is playing without its top four receiving yards leaders, all of whom opted out of the bowl game to prepare for the NFL. That plus the bowl game setting may have led to an out-of-character performance from Trask.