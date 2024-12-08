Kyle Whittingham has perfect way of announcing his 2025 return

Utah Utes coach Kyle Whittingham confirmed Sunday that he will return for another season, and he did so in the best way possible.

Utah decided to parody Michael Jordan’s famous “I’m back” fax in announcing Whittingham’s return. Just as Jordan’s statement did, the “fax” closed with Whittingham emphatically announcing “I’m back.”

As noted by the footer, this means Whittingham will be back for his 21st season at the helm. There had been serious speculation that he might not, having previously suggested he would retire at 65. He was also pretty evasive about the topic when it came up at the end of the season.

Whittingham has kept Utah among the top programs in the nation for virtually his entire tenure. He has a lifetime record of 167-86, though they went 5-7 in their first year in the Big 12. He has led Utah to double-digit wins in seven different seasons, and will be looking for a rebound campaign in 2025.