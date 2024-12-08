 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, December 8, 2024

Kyle Whittingham has perfect way of announcing his 2025 return

December 8, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read
Kyle Whittingham looks ahead

Oct 15, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham watches warm up prior to a game against the USC Trojans at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Utah Utes coach Kyle Whittingham confirmed Sunday that he will return for another season, and he did so in the best way possible.

Utah decided to parody Michael Jordan’s famous “I’m back” fax in announcing Whittingham’s return. Just as Jordan’s statement did, the “fax” closed with Whittingham emphatically announcing “I’m back.”

As noted by the footer, this means Whittingham will be back for his 21st season at the helm. There had been serious speculation that he might not, having previously suggested he would retire at 65. He was also pretty evasive about the topic when it came up at the end of the season.

Whittingham has kept Utah among the top programs in the nation for virtually his entire tenure. He has a lifetime record of 167-86, though they went 5-7 in their first year in the Big 12. He has led Utah to double-digit wins in seven different seasons, and will be looking for a rebound campaign in 2025.

Article Tags

Kyle WhittinghamUtah Football
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus